Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $287.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.