Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,446 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

Tesla Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $289.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

