Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.62. 57,197,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,298,031. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

