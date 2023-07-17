TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on TESS shares. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TESS stock remained flat at $8.99 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.