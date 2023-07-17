Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.77. 882,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,354. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

