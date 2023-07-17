Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

