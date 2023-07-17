The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$71.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.89.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.3 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.05 and a 1 year high of C$81.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6847059 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.