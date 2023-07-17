The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 458.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,404 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,949,857. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

