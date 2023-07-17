The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $281.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

