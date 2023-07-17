The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after buying an additional 110,933 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

