The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $136.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.88.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BILL by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BILL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

