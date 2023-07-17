The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $88.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

