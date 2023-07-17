The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MXF stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

