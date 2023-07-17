The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

RTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 378,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -68.00%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

