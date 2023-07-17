Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,415. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.