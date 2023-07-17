Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THRX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 72.1 %

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

