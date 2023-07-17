Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.48. Approximately 80,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 102,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 137.67, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.60. The company has a market cap of C$626.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$32.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.30 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 77.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.8095238 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Featured Stories

