Tnf LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,916. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

