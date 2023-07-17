Tnf LLC Purchases 4,766 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.1% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,233. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

