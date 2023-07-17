Tnf LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,987 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 479,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 118,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,859,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after buying an additional 577,579 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779,713 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

