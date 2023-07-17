Tnf LLC Sells 31 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $18.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $906.83. 1,005,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $792.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

