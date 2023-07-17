Tnf LLC Sells 6,744 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2,856.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,981,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,020,000 after buying an additional 6,745,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 780,292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 52,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

