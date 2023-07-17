Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,474.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $41.46 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Toho has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

