TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,999. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

