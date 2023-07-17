Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.25 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 billion and $7.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,158.32 or 1.00064589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3604365 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,237,168.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.