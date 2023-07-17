Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in June

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

TRYIY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

