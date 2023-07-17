Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in June

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
TRYIY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
About Toray Industries
