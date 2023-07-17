Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TYIDY stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $74.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYIDY. Citigroup cut Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toyota Industries in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

