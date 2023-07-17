Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.14% of Trimble worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Trimble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Trimble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Trimble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $53.67. 90,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

