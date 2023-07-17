Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

TRINL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 5,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

