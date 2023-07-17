TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Update

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 194,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TROOPS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TROOPS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TROOPS alerts:

TROOPS Price Performance

TROO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 14,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. TROOPS has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.