Truist Financial Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $348.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $318.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.22. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

