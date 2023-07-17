Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.26 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.27 or 0.06324536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

