Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

TSMRF stock remained flat at $20.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

