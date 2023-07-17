Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
TSMRF stock remained flat at $20.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
