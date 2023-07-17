Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 94.7% in June

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 514.0 days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
TSUSF remained flat at $74.30 during trading on Monday. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38.
About Tsuruha
