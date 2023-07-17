Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.71.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TYL opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

