U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,654,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.