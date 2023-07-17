U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. 1,077,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.