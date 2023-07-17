UiPath Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 11,082 call options.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,142. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 142.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UiPath by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. 4,978,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,376. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

