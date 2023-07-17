UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.39

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 99223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

UniCredit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

