Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $209.55. 512,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

