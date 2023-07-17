United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.81 on Monday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

