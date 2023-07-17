United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.80. United States Cellular shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 40,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

