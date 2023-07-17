Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 273,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Urban One Trading Up 2.7 %

UONEK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Urban One has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Urban One by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban One by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Urban One by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 51.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.