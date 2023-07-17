Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $862.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

