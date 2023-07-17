Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Valeo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

