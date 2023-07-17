Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 32.6% in June

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.10. 198,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.25. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $224.14 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

