Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,600 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $362.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

