Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $20.77 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4,684.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,983 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,828 shares of company stock worth $20,634,651. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

