Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

DHR opened at $240.53 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

