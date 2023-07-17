Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.56 and its 200 day moving average is $444.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

